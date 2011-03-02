There will be a total of eleven bond propositions facing voters in the Municipal election in Anchorage on Tuesday, April 5th. At the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, Superintendent of Schools, Carol Comeau reviewed the school district bonds 1, 2 and 3. Mayor Dan Sullivan detailed propositions 4 - 11, which would fund Anchorage roads, parks, public safety and transportation, fire and police. The Anchorage Assembly is seeking voter opinion on tax exemption for veterans, downtown parking and I.D. for alcohol purchases in propositions 9, 10, and 11.Before you vote on April 5th, learn more about the bond propositions on the ballot this week on KSKA's Addressing Alaskans.

Download Audio(MP3)BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday March 3, 2011 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.RECORDED: Monday, February 28, 2011SPEAKER:

Dan Sullivan, Mayor, Municipality of Anchorage

Mayor, Municipality of Anchorage Carol Comeau, Superintendent of School, Anchorage School District

EVENT: Anchorage Chamber of Commerce, Make-it-Monday forum

