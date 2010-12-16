Addressing Alaskans: Crow Pass and the Iditarod Trail

Recorded at a familiar spot where many Alaskans go to access the popular Crow Creek Pass trail, this week on Addressing Alaskans listen to a talk given by itinerant geographer, Dr. Thom Eley at the Eagle River Nature Center. On November 21, Eley chronicled the history of the Iditarod Trail from exploration, construction and restoration with a particular focus on Crow Pass. First scouted in 1908, the Iditarod Trail was completed by crews working through mid-winter temperatures of -50 degrees in 1910 and 1911. To commemorate this epic achievement, January 2008 to October 2012 has been designated the official Iditarod National Historic Trail Centennial.

Photo: Used for the past century to guide travelers, today the "tripod" is the official mark of the Iditarod trail. Download Audio (MP3) RECORDED: Sunday, November 21, 2010BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday December 16, 2010 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Dr. Thom Eley, itinerant geographerHOST: Eagle River Nature Center

