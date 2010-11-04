Addressing Alaskans: Powering Southcentral Alaska in 2011

This week on Addressing Alaskans, utility and natural gas producers provide an update on what's being done to prepare for winter 2011 in Southcentral Alaska. Phil Steyer of Chugach Electric, Joe Griffith of Matanuska Electric Association, and Jim Posey of Municipal Light and Power discuss system improvements to compensate for declining gas production, gas contingency planning efforts, renewable energy projects, natural gas and your monthly bill.Anchorage Mayor Dan Sullivan also shares the results of Anchorage's Energy Watch Part Two.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Monday October 25, 2010BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday November 4, 2010 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.PANEL:

Phil Steyer , director of government relations and corporate communications, Chugach Electric

Joe Griffith, general manager, Matanuska Electric Association

general manager, Matanuska Electric Association Association Jim Posey, general manager, Municipal Light and Power

