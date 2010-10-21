Addressing Alaskans: The Rise of Islamophobia

As the debate over Islamophobia rages on across the country, the Alaska World Affairs Council (AWAC) invited Nihad Awad, co-founder and executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) to address their group in Anchorage. Awad told AWAC, "American Muslims have a duty to help educate others about their faith, and a duty to create opportunities for dialogue and frank and open conversations. " This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to his talk, "The Rise of Islamophobia and its Impact on National Security," recorded on Friday October 15.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Friday October 15, 2010BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday October 21, 2010 at 2:00 p.m., repeats Thursday at 7:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Nihad Awad, co-founder and executive director, Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)HOST: Alaska World Affairs Council

