Weeks before the United States signed the recent Arms Control Treaty with Russia, the Alaska World Affairs Council in collaboration with Anchorage Opera hosted Mel Goodman who spoke on "America's Russia Problem" at a weekly AWAC luncheon on February 5th. Former State Department and senior CIA Soviet analyst, Mel Goodman is a senior fellow at theCenter for International Policy. Author of six books on national security, Goodman has also taught national security issues at the National War College, Johns Hopkins and the American University.

Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Friday February 5, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday April 1, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, April 7, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKERS:

Mel Goodman, senior fellow and director, National Security program, Center for International Policy

HOST: Alaska World Affairs CouncilAddressing Alaskans PARTNERS and PAST HOSTS:

