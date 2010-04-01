Addressing Alaskans: America's Russia Problem
Weeks before the United States signed the recent Arms Control Treaty with Russia, the Alaska World Affairs Council in collaboration with Anchorage Opera hosted Mel Goodman who spoke on "America's Russia Problem" at a weekly AWAC luncheon on February 5th. Former State Department and senior CIA Soviet analyst, Mel Goodman is a senior fellow at theCenter for International Policy. Author of six books on national security, Goodman has also taught national security issues at the National War College, Johns Hopkins and the American University.
- Mel Goodman's blog: Daily Kos
- Democracy Now! with Mel Goodman
- "What is to be done with the CIA?" by Mel goodman (19 July 2003)
- Amazon: Books by Mel Goodman
Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Friday February 5, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday April 1, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, April 7, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKERS:
- Mel Goodman, senior fellow and director, National Security program, Center for International Policy
HOST: Alaska World Affairs CouncilAddressing Alaskans PARTNERS and PAST HOSTS:
- Anchorage Chamber of Commerce
- Alaska Design Forum
- Alaska World Affairs Council
- Anchorage Economic Development Corporation
- BIONEERS in Alaska
- Commonwealth North
- Cook Inlet Historical Society
- National Wildlife Federation, Alaska Office
- Renewable Energy Alaska Project
- University of Alaska Anchorage – 49th State Fellows
- University of Alaska Anchorage – Alaska WWAMI
- World Trade Center of Alaska
