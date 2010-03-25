Addressing Alaskans: Health Effects of Climate Change

Back in November you heard Dr. Jeffrey Demain speaking onClimate Change and the Impact on Human Health – An Alaska Perspective. On March 16th, the conversation expanded to include State Epidemiologist for Alaska, Dr. Joe McGlaughlin and Mike Brubaker, director of the Center for Climate and Health at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium.Hosted by the National Wildlife Federarion each physician focuses on a different aspect of our health and how it continues to be affected by rising temperatures and increased industrialization. With Alaska warming much faster than the rest of the world, all of the doctors agree, our state is an important place to watch.

Download Audio (MP3) <1:40:34 COMPLETE FORUM - 5:57 begin Demain, 38:54 begin Brubaker, 1:18:27 begin McGlaughin>RECORDED: Friday March 16, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday March 25, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, March 31, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKERS:

Dr. Jeffrey Demain, MD, Founder and Director of the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska

MD, Founder and Director of the Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Center of Alaska Mike Brubaker , , MS - Director, Department of Community Environment and Safety, Co- Director, Center for Climate and Health – Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium

, , MS - Director, Department of Community Environment and Safety, Co- Director, Center for Climate and Health – Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium Dr. Joe McGlaughlin, MD State Epidemiologist for Alaska, Chief of the Alaska Section of Epidemiology

HOST: National Wildlife Federation, Alaska OfficeAddressing Alaskans PARTNERS and PAST HOSTS:

About

Addressing Alaskans features local talks and conversations recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.Subscribe

Subscribe to e-mail updates

RSS Feed

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes