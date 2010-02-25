Addressing Alaskans: Senator Lisa Murkowski
ollowing her recent trip to Afghanistan and Pakistan in January, Senator Lisa Murkowskireturned home to Alaska sharing her "Global Insights" at a luncheon hosted by the Alaska World Affairs Council on Friday, February 19.She discusses her meeting with Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul, touring Islamabad, Pakistan and the importance of reforming the education system in the region.Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Friday February 19, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, February 25, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, March 3, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER:
- Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska
