Addressing Alaskans: Senator Lisa Murkowski

F

ollowing her recent trip to Afghanistan and Pakistan in January, Senator Lisa Murkowskireturned home to Alaska sharing her "Global Insights" at a luncheon hosted by the Alaska World Affairs Council on Friday, February 19.She discusses her meeting with Afghan President Hamid Karzai in Kabul, touring Islamabad, Pakistan and the importance of reforming the education system in the region.Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: Friday February 19, 2010AIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, February 25, 2010 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, March 3, 2010 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER:

HOST: Alaska World Affairs CouncilAddressing Alaskans PARTNERS and PAST HOSTS:

About

Addressing Alaskans features local talks and conversations recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.Subscribe

Subscribe to e-mail updates

RSS Feed

Podcast link for any podcast catcher

Podcast link for iTunes