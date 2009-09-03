Addressing Alaskans: Senator Lisa Murkowski

Addressing Alaskans is a new program on KSKA, featuring local talks and conversations recorded in Southcentral Alaska. This week, hear U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski addressing the Anchorage Chamber of Commerce on Monday, August 31st. Natural resource development, the state's economy, health care reform and global climate change are just some of the issues facing Alaskans in 2009. But how are these being handled by lawmakers in Washington? Senator Murkowski discusses "The Impact of Congressional Action on the Economy," and she outlines her upcoming priorities for Alaska in 2010.Download Audio (MP3)RECORDED: August 31, 2009 at the Dena'ina Civic and Convention CenterAIRED ON KSKA: Thursday, September 3, 2009 at 2:00 p.m.REPEATS: Wednesday, September 9, 2009 at 9:00 p.m.SPEAKER: Lisa Murkowski, U.S. Senator, R-AlaskaHOST: Anchorage Chamber of CommerceAddressing Alaskans PARTNERS AND PAST HOSTS:

About

Addressing Alaskans features local talks and conversations recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.Coming Soon...Subscribe

E-mail updates