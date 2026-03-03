Alaska Public Media partners with FashionPact

Alaska Public Media has joined FashionPact as a new community ally, creating another way for Alaskans to support trusted news and storytelling across the state.

Fashion Pact, an Anchorage-based thrift boutique, donates 30% of every purchase to a local nonprofit selected by the shopper at checkout. Alaska Public Media (AKPM) is now one of those options. When customers choose AKPM, that portion of their purchase directly supports trusted reporting, educational programming, and local and statewide stories heard and seen across the state.

Community partnerships like this help sustain programs such as Alaska News Nightly, public affairs discussions, PBS KIDS content, and statewide emergency information services. They also reflect a shared commitment to local impact — from reducing waste through resale to strengthening independent public media.

This partnership is a simple, meaningful way to support public media while shopping sustainably and locally. Every purchase helps ensure continued access to independent news, lifelong learning, and Alaska-centered stories for communities statewide. Next time you’re thrifting, choose AKPM at checkout—and help connect communities across Alaska through public media.