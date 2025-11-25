The Program Guide is going digital in January

Starting in January 2026, Alaska Public Media will transition the monthly Program Guide to an all-digital format. This change helps us respond to recently eliminated federal funding and rising costs while keeping more of our resources focused on the programming you value most.

Printing and mailing the guide is one of our largest recurring expenses. Moving online allows us to redirect thousands of dollars each year toward trusted news, educational programs, and Alaskan stories that inform and inspire our community.

Here’s How You Can Stay Connected

This Week on Alaska Public Media: Our weekly newsletter delivers top stories, events, and program highlights. You'll also receive Monthly Program Guide emails with links to download the latest edition as we publish it.

➡️ Sign up for newsletters.

Our weekly newsletter delivers top stories, events, and program highlights. You'll also receive Monthly Program Guide emails with links to download the latest edition as we publish it. ➡️ Sign up for newsletters. Online Schedule : For the most current TV listings, visit:

➡️ alaskapublic.org/watch.

: For the most current TV listings, visit: ➡️ alaskapublic.org/watch. Printable PDF: Each month, download a PDF version from our schedule page.

➡️ alaskapublic.org/watch.

Why We’re Making This Change

In our recent member survey, nearly 80% of respondents said they use the guide for highlights or already view it online. Many encouraged us to prioritize programming over printing and mailing.

By moving to a digital-only guide, we can focus more of our budget on the shows, journalism, and community services that matter most to Alaskans.

We’re Here to Help

We know this change may take some adjustment, and we’re committed to ensuring everyone can still easily find their favorite programs. If you need assistance accessing the digital guide:

Call us at 907-550-8400 or email membership@alaskapublic.org .

Thank you for your support, your generosity, and your understanding as we make this important transition.

