Celebrating 50 Years of KAKM: Two Night LIVE Festival of Stories, Heritage, and Community | November 23 & 24

Join us for two unforgettable nights of television as Alaska Public Media continues its year-long celebration of KAKM’s 50th anniversary!

This special TV Festival honors five decades of public broadcasting with powerful documentaries, live studio broadcasts, and opportunities for our community to come together in support of public media in Alaska.

📺 Festival Lineup

📅 Sunday, November 23, 2025

Ken Burns: The American Revolution (Episode 6)

Ken Burns: The American Revolution (Episode 6)

Witness the conclusion of this epic historical series as it chronicles the final chapter in America's fight for independence in a gripping two-hour special. 7 pm



📅 Monday, November 24, 2025

Walrus: Life on Thin Ice

Walrus: Life on Thin Ice

Explore the shifting Arctic landscape and the uncertain future facing Pacific walrus populations in this stunning and timely documentary. 7 pm



8 pm | Ken Burns: The National Parks

8 pm | Ken Burns: The National Parks

Discover the inspiring stories behind the creation of America's most treasured natural spaces in this beautifully filmed and deeply moving film.

Give Back & Get Exclusive Swag

Support Alaska Public Media during the festival and receive limited-edition 50th anniversary thank-you gifts, created just for this special milestone.

Be part of the story. Be part of the celebration.

Let’s toast to 50 years of public service, storytelling, and community connection—and look ahead to the next chapter together. Tune in November 23 starting at 3 p.m. & November 24 at 7 p.m. on Alaska Public Media TV or stream it live HERE on our website or on the Alaska Public Media app if you're in Alaska.

