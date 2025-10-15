Molly of Denali at Trick or Treat Street - Oct. 25

Get ready for a spooktacular afternoon in downtown Anchorage!

📅 Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

🕚 WHEN: 12–4 p.m.

📍 WHERE: 4th Avenue, Downtown Anchorage (from C St. to F St.)

⠀ ⠀COST: Free and open to the public

Dress up in your best costume and join Molly of Denali and friends for Trick or Treat Street, a fun-filled celebration for the whole family. Kids and families will enjoy trick-or-treating from business to business along 4th Avenue, plus tons of festive activities, live entertainment, and community spirit.

Stop by to meet Molly of Denali, say hello, and snap a photo with Alaska’s favorite explorer! PBS KIDS fans won’t want to miss this special visit.

Event Highlights

Trick-or-treating from business to business

Molly of Denali appearance and PBS KIDS fun

People & Pet Costume Contests (2 p.m.)

Haunted Trolley and Spooky Log Cabin

Horse-drawn carriage rides and bouncy house

Food trucks, photo booth, and petting zoo

Alaska Children’s Museum pop-up, Zombus & more!

Hosted by Anchorage Downtown Partnership and supported by community partners.

Come celebrate community, creativity, and all things Halloween — right in the heart of downtown Anchorage. Costumes encouraged and smiles guaranteed!

For more information, follow the Anchorage Downtown Partnership Facebook Event Page or visit their website, anchoragedowntown.org.

Join us for a day of treats, laughter, and Alaskan fun!