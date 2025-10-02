Fresh voices, new sounds on weekend airwaves

KSKA’s weekend lineup just got a refresh with four new shows that bring fresh voices, big ideas, and unforgettable performances to your Saturdays and Sundays. The additions began July 19–20, and they’re already adding variety and depth to your listening.

Saturdays at 11 a.m. – This Old House Radio Hour

Expert home improvement advice and storytelling with host Jenn Largesse and the This Old House team. Whether you’re a DIYer or just curious about the spaces we live in, this show has something for you.

Saturdays at noon – Tiny Desk Radio

The magic of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, now on the radio. Hear intimate, one-of-a-kind performances from global icons like Alicia Keys and Billie Eilish, alongside new discoveries destined to become your next favorites.

Sundays at 2 p.m. – No Small Endeavor

Host Lee C. Camp explores what it means to live a good life through conversations with authors, scientists, philosophers, artists, and more. Big questions, inspiring stories, and thoughtful insight every week.

Sundays at 11 p.m. – Conversations from the World Cafe

A one-hour mix of interviews, live performances, and cultural insight that spotlights the artists shaping today’s music scene.

Check our KSKA radio schedule for full programming details.

Tune in on 91.1 FM in Anchorage, 91.9 FM in Girdwood, stream live right here at alaskapublic.org, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.