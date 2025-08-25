The Future of Public Media in Alaska | Sept. 9

On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, KUAC Fairbanks hosted a special online discussion on the future of public media in Alaska, following the loss of federal funding through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

This event featured Paula Kerger, President and CEO of PBS, in conversation with Alaska’s public media leaders:



Gretchen Gordon (KUAC, Fairbanks)

Kristin Hall (KYUK, Bethel)

Ed Ulman (Alaska Public Media, Anchorage)

Justin Shoman (KTOO, Juneau)

Panelists explored what’s at stake for local stations and communities, the evolving role of public media, and new possibilities for sustaining coverage across the state. The discussion concluded with a live Q&A with attendees.