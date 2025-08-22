Fairbanks officials respond to local fears about ICE activity

Hundreds of Fairbanksans are expressing concerns about federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in the city after a Fairbanks resident from Thailand was detained earlier this month.

Now, the local school district superintendent is trying to reassure parents that their children's privacy is protected. And one Alaska lawmaker says he's looking into the incident.

It started on Aug. 8, with a call for help on the online crowdfunding platform GoFundMe — a post claiming that ICE detained Atcharee Buntow, the daughter of a popular local Thai restauranteur, two days before.

Buntow's family could not be reached to confirm these details or that they had made the original post. As of press time the GoFundMe campaign had raised almost $19,000 in donations.

However, an online database for ICE confirms that Buntow is in custody at its detention Center in Tacoma, Washington, and it identifies her as a Thai national. State records indicate she is 42 years old and has lived in the United States for at least a decade.

A spokesperson for the Fairbanks Police Department said local law enforcement was not involved but noted that their personnel have interacted with Buntow in the past. She's had multiple nonviolent misdemeanor convictions in Fairbanks over the last decade, according to court records.

The GoFundMe post triggered an avalanche of concerned comments on social media from locals. Fairbanks North Star Borough School District Superintendent Luke Meinert acknowledged those fears in an email to parents a week later. The GoFundMe post says Buntow has six children, including one who is school-aged.

Meinert's memo said the district remains committed to providing a "safe, welcoming, high-quality education for every student, regardless of race, color, national origin, or immigration status."

He added that under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, the district will not share student and family information without proper legal documentation, such as a court order.

State Sen. Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, also remarked on locals' fears In an Aug. 14 post to X, the senator said constituents had notified his office of Buntow's detainment, and that he would work with the federal delegation on next steps.

"This is not the kind of free country we need," he added.

Neither the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, Kawasaki, nor ICE could be reached for comment by press time.

