Travel Europe With Rick Steves

Tune in at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 28 for an evening of travel inspiration with Rick Steves—featuring expert tips, alpine adventures, live studio broadcasts, local hosts, and your first chance to get tickets to his special October event in Anchorage.

📺 Monday Lineup

7 pm | Rick Steves Experiencing Europe

From itinerary planning to venturing off the beaten path, learn essential skills for smart travel from Rick’s lifetime of experience. Get tips on packing light, avoiding crowds, outsmarting scams, and eluding pickpockets — all while maximizing opportunities for cultural and culinary discovery.

8:30 pm | Rick Steves Mighty Alps

Join Rick’s alpine adventure from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France. Celebrate nature and culture with scenic train rides, breathtaking lifts, majestic glaciers, and unforgettable hikes. Conquer the Dolomites in Italy, the Zugspitze in Austria, the Matterhorn in Switzerland, and more — including how to enjoy alpine life, from folk music to rustic cheeses. From itinerary planning to venturing off the beaten path, learn essential skills for smart travel from Rick’s lifetime of experience. Get tips on packing light, avoiding crowds, outsmarting scams, and eluding pickpockets — all while maximizing opportunities for cultural and culinary discovery.Join Rick’s alpine adventure from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France. Celebrate nature and culture with scenic train rides, breathtaking lifts, majestic glaciers, and unforgettable hikes. Conquer the Dolomites in Italy, the Zugspitze in Austria, the Matterhorn in Switzerland, and more — including how to enjoy alpine life, from folk music to rustic cheeses.

PLUS — this will be your first chance to get tickets for a special talk about travel by Rick Steves himself, happening October 16 at the Wendy Williamson Auditorium! As part of this live TV drive, you can receive one (1) VIP ticket to the event for a monthly donation of $20 (or a one time gift of $240) as a thank you for your contribution. VIP tickets include access to an exclusive Meet & Greet with Rick Steves on October 17, 5–6:45 p.m. at the Alaska Public Media TV studio — a limited-capacity event for just 60 attendees!

