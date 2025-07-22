Travel as a Political Act: A talk by Rick Steves

📅 Date: Thursday, October 16, 2025

🕚 Time: 7 PM

🎤 Talk Title: Travel as a Political Act

📍 Location: Wendy Williamson Auditorium

Cost:

In this inspiring talk, Rick Steves explores how thoughtful travel can broaden perspectives and foster global understanding. Known for his practical advice and passion for cultural exchange, Steves empowers Americans to make their European trips not only fun and affordable—but also meaningful.

For more than three decades, bestselling travel author and beloved public television host Rick Steves has helped Americans experience Europe with confidence, curiosity, and a spirit of connection. Through his guidebooks, TV and radio programs, and public advocacy, he has become one of the most trusted voices in travel—encouraging millions to embrace the world with open minds and open hearts.

Join us for this special fundraising event hosted by Alaska Public Media, and hear directly from America’s most respected authority on European travel. Whether you're a seasoned traveler or simply curious about the world, Rick Steves offers insights and inspiration that will stay with you long after the evening ends.

VIP EXPERIANCE

🏷️ October 17, 5pm–6:45pm — AKPM TV Studio (Limited to 60 attendees) VIP tickets include Meet and Greet the following day.

This is a fundraiser for Alaska Public Media. Support public broadcasting and enjoy an evening with one of America's most beloved travel experts.

Rick Steves’ shows are proudly broadcast in Anchorage on KAKM-TV, Create TV, and KSKA FM 91.1.