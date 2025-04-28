Join us May 8 for News & Brews Trivia at Cynosure Brewing!

Come hang out with Alaska Public Media journalists on Thursday, May 8, at Cynosure Brewing in Anchorage for our inaugural News & Brews Trivia event!

The evening kicks off at 5:30 p.m. with a casual meet-and-greet with local reporters, followed by trivia at 6 p.m., hosted in partnership with Nerdvana Trivia.

This event is free and open to the public — no RSVP or membership required (though beer isn’t included). Just show up, grab a pint and get ready to show off your trivia chops! There will also be a food truck.

Questions? Email the news team at news@alaskapublic.org.

We hope to see you there!

Thursday, May 8, 2025 | 5:30 pm

Cynosure Brewing

📍 144 E Potter Dr unit e, Anchorage, AK 99518 Cynosure Brewing

Hosted in partnership with: