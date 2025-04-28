Celebrating 50 Years of KAKM: Three Night LIVE Festival of Stories, Heritage, and Community | May 1, 5, & 6

Join Alaska Public Media as we mark 50 years of KAKM with a special TV Festival—three nights of unforgettable programs that reflect the heart, heritage, and future of public media in Alaska.

Tune in at 7 p.m. on May 1, May 5, and May 6 for a curated lineup of mystery, culture, and culinary storytelling—each night featuring live studio broadcasts, local hosts, and opportunities to support public broadcasting in our state.

📺 Festival Lineup

📅 Thursday, May 1, 2025: A Night of Mystery

Midsomer Murders: “Birds of Prey” Parts 1 & 2

Step into the English countryside for a double feature of intrigue and suspense in this beloved British mystery series. 7 pm |Step into the English countryside for a double feature of intrigue and suspense in this beloved British mystery series.

📅 Monday, May 5, 2025: Celebrating Alaska Native Heritage

Antiques Roadshow: Alaska Native Heritage Hour 3

Filmed at the Alaska Native Heritage Center, this powerful episode highlights stories, heirlooms, and cultural treasures from across the state. 7 pm |Filmed at the Alaska Native Heritage Center, this powerful episode highlights stories, heirlooms, and cultural treasures from across the state.

📅 Tuesday, May 6, 2025: Culinary Adventures Begin

Pati Jinich Explores Panamericana

Join award-winning chef Pati Jinich as she embarks on a vibrant journey from Alaska to South America, discovering the flavors and identities that unite the Americas. 7 pm |Join award-winning chef Pati Jinich as she embarks on a vibrant journey from Alaska to South America, discovering the flavors and identities that unite the Americas.

Give Back & Get Exclusive Swag

Support Alaska Public Media during the festival and receive limited-edition 50th anniversary thank-you gifts, created just for this special milestone.

Be part of the story. Be part of the celebration.

Let’s toast to 50 years of public service, storytelling, and community connection—and look ahead to the next chapter together. Tune in May 1, May 5 & May 6 at 7:00 p.m. on Alaska Public Media TV or stream it live HERE on our website or on the Alaska Public Media app.

