Celebrate Salmon in Anchorage and Seward! | May 10

Alaska Public Media invites families across Southcentral Alaska to celebrate Salmon Culture/Salmon Science, a free, fun-filled event celebrating Alaska’s iconic salmon through hands-on science, culture, and storytelling—with a special appearance by Molly of Denali!

📅 Event Schedule

Anchorage

🕚 Saturday, May 10 at 11 AM

📍 Lidia Selkregg Chalet, Russian Jack Park, Anchorage



Seward

🕓 Saturday, May 10 at 4:00 PM

📍 Seward Community Library and Museum, 239 6th Avenue

Kids and families will dive into the world of salmon through interactive, educational activities that highlight the salmon life cycle, their ecological role, and their cultural significance in Alaska.



Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with Molly of Denali, engaging in hands-on games and watching short videos that explore each stage of a salmon’s journey. Along the way, discover why salmon are so important to both the environment and local communities. Families will also have the chance to earn a special salmon badge, take home resources for continued learning, and capture the moment with a photo alongside Molly herself.

🐟 Activities include:

Salmon Media Center: Watch short videos featuring Molly and real Alaskan kids learning from local experts.

Watch short videos featuring Molly and real Alaskan kids learning from local experts. Salmon Tag: A high-energy game where kids take on the roles of salmon and their predators!

A high-energy game where kids take on the roles of salmon and their predators! Salmon Life Cycle Role-Play: Act out the amazing migration journey of Alaska’s salmon.

Act out the amazing migration journey of Alaska’s salmon. Meet Molly: Snap a photo with Molly Of Denali and celebrate your learning!

Snap a photo with Molly Of Denali and celebrate your learning! Complete activities in your Salmon Passport and earn a special salmon badge!

This event is made possible thanks to the generous support of the U.S. National Science Foundation in commemoration of their 75ᵗʰ anniversary and in celebration of science learning. We’re proud to honor Alaska’s salon—an essential resources that connects generations, cultures, and communities.

Whether you’re in Anchorage or Seward, don’t miss this lively celebration of learning, culture, and community. Come for the science, stay for the fun—and leave with a salmon badge! No RSVP required.

Follow @akkidslearn on Facebook and Instagram to explore the best of PBS KIDS, discover fun educational resources, and stay up to date on Alaska Public Media events for families, parents, and educators.

