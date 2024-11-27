Two Nights of Holiday Magic – Live Festival | Dec 9 & 10

This December 9th and 10th, don’t miss a special live event featuring the heartwarming and inspiring programming of Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas, Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas, and Behind the Scenes of Leonardo da Vinci with Ken Burns. These two nights promise to be an unforgettable celebration of culinary delights and artistic brilliance.

Night one, journey to the scenic landscapes of Scotland in Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas, where Mary, joined by icons like Andy Murray and Emeli Sandé, prepares mouthwatering Christmas meals that evoke the warmth of home and heritage. Then, indulge in the festive spirit with Mary Berry’s Ultimate Christmas, where she shares her ultimate feast alongside renowned chefs Angela Hartnett and Monica Galetti. Together, they’ll whip up delectable holiday dishes and share cherished recipes that bring joy to the table.

On night two, delve into the genius of the Renaissance with Behind the Scenes of Leonardo da Vinci with Ken Burns. Learn how the team built this captivating film showcasing the life and legacy of the polymath through an updated version of the groundbreaking filmmaking style you’ve come to expect from Burns, intertwining images and sounds from different eras.

Join us for these live and lively evenings filled with inspiration and flavor, all while supporting the public media you love and rely on. Your participation can make a difference this holiday season— so don’t miss out!

Tune in to join us Monday and Tuesday, December 9th and 10th, starting at starting 7 p.m. on Alaska Public Media TV.