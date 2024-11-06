Harris has called Trump to concede the election

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris waits to speak at a campaign rally on August 8, 2024 in Wayne, Michigan. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Vice President Harris called President-elect Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the presidential election, a senior Harris aide told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

The aide said Harris talked about the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.

The Trump campaign confirmed the call in a statement.

“President Trump acknowledged Vice President Harris on her strength, professionalism, and tenacity throughout the campaign, and both leaders agreed on the importance of unifying the country,” Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung said afterward in a statement.

The call came hours before Harris is scheduled to address the American people.

The White House says she will deliver remarks at 4 p.m. ET at Howard University in Washington, D.C. — her alma mater and the site of what supporters had hoped would be her victory party on Tuesday night.

The Associated Press called the race for Trump in the early morning hours, after he won the key swing states of Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. By midday Wednesday, he had earned 292 electoral votes — well over the 270 needed for the presidency — compared to Harris’ 224.

Word of Harris’ call to Trump came shortly after the AP called Michigan for Trump.

Trump will have a Republican-controlled Senate, and could also have control of the House, though it’s too close to call that chamber at this point, according to the AP.