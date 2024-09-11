Dispelling myths around electroconvulsive therapy | Line One

(Creative Commons photo by Neil Conway)

Electroconvulsive Therapy, or ECT, is often portrayed in movies and pop culture as a cruel or abusive treatment. However modern day ECT is far from the stereotypes. The process is done carefully, and studies have found it has a remission rate for treatment-resistant depression far higher than most medications. Join host Dr Justin Clark as he and his guests dispel the myths around ECT on this Line One.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Dr Matthew Huckabee, DO – Electroconvulsive Therapies Program Medical Director, Providence Alaska Medical Center

– Electroconvulsive Therapies Program Medical Director, Providence Alaska Medical Center Jennifer Hazen RN, PMHN-BC – Electroconvulsive Therapies Program Coordinator, Providence Alaska Medical Center

