Dispelling myths around electroconvulsive therapy | Line One

By
Dr. Justin Clark
-
(Creative Commons photo by Neil Conway)

Electroconvulsive Therapy, or ECT, is often portrayed in movies and pop culture as a cruel or abusive treatment. However modern day ECT is far from the stereotypes. The process is done carefully, and studies have found it has a remission rate for treatment-resistant depression far higher than most medications. Join host Dr Justin Clark as he and his guests dispel the myths around ECT on this Line One.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

  • Dr Matthew Huckabee, DO – Electroconvulsive Therapies Program Medical Director, Providence Alaska Medical Center
  • Jennifer Hazen RN, PMHN-BC – Electroconvulsive Therapies Program Coordinator, Providence Alaska Medical Center

