Microplastics in the Arctic | Line One

By
Prentiss Pemberton
-
Thin plastic shopping bags (Wikimedia photo by Trosmisiek)

Microplastics are an environmental and health concern around the world, but recent studies suggest that the Arctic contains very high concentrations of these particles in the animals and people that live there. Why are microplastics so prevalent in the Arctic, and what is known about how they affect human health and development? We explore the health concerns brought about by plastics on this Line One.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Pamela Miller – Executive Director and Chief Scientist, Alaska Community Action on Toxics
  • Vi Pangunnaaq Waghiyi – Environmental Health and Justice Program Director, Alaska Community Action on Toxics, White House advisor for environmental justice

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 4, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, September 4, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: 
Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.


Prentiss Pemberton is a host of Line One: Your Health Connection at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at lineone@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Prentiss here.

Previous articleBill adding more Indigenous languages to Alaska’s official list becomes law
Next articleFormer Dillingham tribe employee federally charged in embezzlement case

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR