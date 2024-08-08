What’s new in Mat-Su parks? | Outdoor Explorer

Amy Bushatz is an experienced journalist based in Palmer, Alaska. Originally from Santa Cruz, California, she and her family moved to Palmer sight-unseen from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, to pursue a consistent, outdoor-focused lifestyle after her husband left active duty Army service.

Since moving to Palmer, Amy has built a lifestyle and expertise around spending time outdoors as she connects with outdoor-minded Alaskans while writing and podcasting about local news and outdoor issues. An ultrarunner and ridge running enthusiast, Amy can often be found exploring public lands around the Valley, road running on local bike paths, snowboarding at Skeetawk, cross-country skiing in Hatcher Pass, ice skating (poorly) on Mat-Su lakes, paddleboarding or kayaking with her family, and camping out of her ugly van.

You can hear Humans Outside, her podcast about building an outdoor-centric lifestyle wherever you get your podcasts, read her reporting at the Anchorage Daily News, or follow her valley-based nonprofit news project Mat-Su Sentinel at MatSuSentinel.com.