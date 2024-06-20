High-ranking Alaska Air Force officer among 2 presumed dead in Kenai Peninsula plane crash

Air Force Col. Mark “Tyson” Sletten, seen during a 2021 visit to Colony Glacier during ongoing recovery efforts for remains from a 1952 military cargo plane crash. Sletten is presumed dead in a June 18, 2024 civilian plane crash on Crescent Lake in the Kenai Peninsula. (From U.S. Air Force)

The director of operations for the U.S. military’s Alaskan Command is one of two men presumed dead after a small plane crashed Tuesday on the Kenai Peninsula, military officials said.

Air Force Col. Mark “Tyson” Sletten, 46, was on board the Piper PA-18 Super Cub that crashed into Crescent Lake, according to a statement from the Alaskan Command. Sletten had flown fighter jets for years, including F-16 Fighting Falcons at Air Force bases in Fairbanks and New Mexico, according to military reports.

Federal investigators say Sletten was on an instructional flight Tuesday, learning to fly a floatplane. The other person onboard was instructor Paul Kondrat, 41, of Utah.

The plane was owned by Moose Pass-based Scenic Mountain Air and operated by a sister company, Alaska Float Ratings, according to the National Transportation Safety Board’s Alaska chief, Clint Johnson. Staff at Scenic Mountain Air declined to comment on the crash by phone Thursday.

According to Alaska State Troopers, the flight had left Moose Pass, about 30 miles north of Seward, and was set to return there.

The NTSB was informed at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday that the plane had crashed into the lake, Johnson said. A pair of hikers in the area later told him they had seen the Super Cub making a series of touch-and-go landings on Crescent Lake.

“On the last one, all we know at this point right now is the airplane entered into a nose-low altitude and struck the surface of the water,” Johnson said.

An initial search found only part of one of the plane’s floats, according to Johnson. The lake is estimated to be 200 to 300 feet deep.

“Unfortunately, after the accident, the majority of the wreckage sank,” Johnson said. “And we’ve been in recovery mode, along with the Alaska State Troopers at this point right now to hopefully retrieve that wreckage from the depths of Crescent Lake.”

Troopers were coordinating an ongoing recovery effort for the plane and those on board Thursday, according to agency spokesperson Austin McDaniel. Military aircraft were providing transport to the remote area, with remotely operated vehicles, sonar and divers from the nonprofit Alaska Dive Search Rescue and Recovery Team examining the lake.

McDaniel said it’s not unusual to receive military support for a recovery effort like Thursday’s, given the robust military presence across the state.

NTSB investigators haven’t found any sign that the plane made a distress call before it crashed, Johnson said. Although information on what happened is currently limited, the military assistance has heightened investigators’ hopes to examine the plane.

“We are very hopeful that we’re going to be able to see this wreckage again,” he said. “And as soon as that wreckage is onshore on dry land, our investigative team will launch to the site.”