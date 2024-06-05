4 Canadians suspected of crimes after boating to Fort Yukon

An Alaska State Troopers vehicle (Elyssa Loughlin/KYUK)

Four Canadian citizens suspected of multiple crimes were questioned in Fort Yukon Friday, after boating down the Porcupine River from Old Crow, Yukon Territory.

According to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch, troopers received a report earlier Friday that there had been a drug overdose in Old Crow. The dealer who sold the drugs, along with sold other people, were reportedly headed to Fort Yukon.

The dispatch said Fort Yukon’s village public safety officer contacted the boaters when they arrived there, while troopers secured a search warrant.

Troopers say it’s believed one of the boaters disposed of drugs in the river prior to contact with the VPSO. But investigators allegedly found a small quantity of drugs, along with drug paraphernalia, two guns, ammunition and three dead ducks in the boat.

According to troopers all four people illegally entered the U.S., and two were illegal aliens in possession of firearms. In addition, two people allegedly killed the ducks in Canada and illegally transported them across the border into the U.S.

The dispatch identified the four people only by their ages: 50, 41, 27 and 24. According to the dispatch they potentially face multiple charges, including human smuggling.

A trooper spokesperson said that they are investigating the case with federal law enforcement partners, and that so far, no arrests had been made. He said he was unable to share any additional information.