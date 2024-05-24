Alaska News Nightly: Friday, May 24, 2024

Lance McMullan loads the disassembled generator into Brian Delay’s boat for a test in October 2023. (Photo by Anna Canny/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Prosecutors reveal new information during sentencing for a high profile triple murder in Anchorage. Also, a Juneau inventor wants to harness tidal energy. And transportation planners are testing a protected bike lane in the heart of Alaska’s largest city this summer.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Jeremy Hsieh and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Anna Canny in Juneau

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Emily Schwing in Mertarvik

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt.