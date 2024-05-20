2 found dead in crashed plane in lake near Nondalton

An aerial view of Nondalton on April 8, 2019. A plane crashed Friday near the community in Six Mile Lake. (Isabelle Ross/KDLG)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The bodies of two men have been recovered from a plane that was found flipped in a lake, Alaska State Troopers said Saturday.

Troopers were notified late Friday of the upside-down aircraft in Six Mile Lake near the Athabascan community of Nondalton, located about 200 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The bodies of Dave Hedgers, 58, and Aaron Fryar, 45, were found by a dive team dead inside the aircraft, troopers said in an online post. No hometowns were provided.

The bodies will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.

The National Transportation Safety Board said on the social media platform X that it would investigate the crash of a Taylorcraft BC-12 aircraft near Nondalton.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Aaron Fryar’s last name as Fryer, based on initial information from Alaska State Troopers.