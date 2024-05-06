What does YOUR Anchorage map look like? | Hometown, Alaska

“Map Your Anchorage” is a project asking residents to fill out a blank map of the city showing how they experience it. (Courtesy Anchorage Park Foundation)

It’s spring and neighborhood streets, parks and gathering places are filling with people. Where does this season take you? To new parts of the city or to the same haunts as winter? What’s on your map of Anchorage? Anchorage Park Foundation is celebrating the city through a new project, “Map Your Anchorage.”



HOST: Anne Hillman



GUESTS:

Barbara Brown, Map Your Anchorage Coordinator

Michelle LeBeau Anchorage Park Foundation



