What does YOUR Anchorage map look like? | Hometown, Alaska

A blank map of Anchorage, Alaska.
“Map Your Anchorage” is a project asking residents to fill out a blank map of the city showing how they experience it. (Courtesy Anchorage Park Foundation)

It’s spring and neighborhood streets, parks and gathering places are filling with people. Where does this season take you? To new parts of the city or to the same haunts as winter? What’s on your map of Anchorage? Anchorage Park Foundation is celebrating the city through a new project, “Map Your Anchorage.”


HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:
Barbara Brown, Map Your Anchorage Coordinator
Michelle LeBeau Anchorage Park Foundation

LINKS:
Download map HERE
Anchorage Park Foundation Map Your Anchorage page
Map Your Anchorage Facebook

a portrait of a woman outside

Anne Hillman is the healthy communities editor at Alaska Public Media and a host of Hometown, Alaska. Reach her at ahillman@alaskapublic.org. Read more about Anne here.

