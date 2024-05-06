What does YOUR Anchorage map look like? | Hometown, Alaska

It’s spring and neighborhood streets, parks and gathering places are filling with people. Where does this season take you? To new parts of the city or to the same haunts as winter? What’s on your map of Anchorage? Anchorage Park Foundation is celebrating the city through a new project, “Map Your Anchorage.”
Barbara Brown, Map Your Anchorage Coordinator
Michelle LeBeau Anchorage Park Foundation
Download map HERE
Anchorage Park Foundation Map Your Anchorage page
Map Your Anchorage Facebook