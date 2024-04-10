The underlying effects of trauma | Line One

Brain-Health_Flickr-A-Health-Blog

Traumatic experiences can come in many ways, including from witnessing trauma in others around you. Whether in childhood or as an adult, the way it changes your brain has far-ranging effects. Finding the right mental health provider to begin healing can also be challenging in a state like Alaska. Join host Dr. Justin Clark as he discusses trauma, and how to navigate mental health services to find the right provider for yourself on this episode of Line One.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Dr. Seth Bricklin – Licensed Clinical Psychologist specializing in PTSD

RESOURCES:

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, April 10, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE:

Get updates on Line One: Your Health Connection and other Alaska Public Media podcasts here.



