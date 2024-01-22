1 dead in fiery Parks Highway head-on crash near Trapper Creek

An Alaska State Trooper hat (Alaska Public Media file photo)

A pickup truck’s driver died Saturday on the Parks Highway after colliding head-on with a semi truck, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said in an online dispatch that they were notified just after 1 p.m. Saturday of the crash, near Mile 183 of the highway north of Trapper Creek.

According to troopers, the pickup truck crossed the center line into the tractor-trailer’s path. The crash caused both vehicles to catch fire.

The body of the pickup’s driver was sent to the state medical examiner for identification and autopsy. Troopers say the semi’s driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was medevaced to a hospital.

The Parks Highway was closed for nearly six hours as troopers documented the scene and cleared the vehicles.