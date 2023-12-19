Antiques Roadshow: Premiere Screening of Alaska Episode 3 – Jan. 22

Alaska Public Media invites you to a special fundraiser screening of the third and final Antiques Roadshow episode filmed in Alaska!

The 21-time Emmy® Award-nominated series Antiques Roadshow strikes it big in its first-ever visit to Anchorage, Alaska! Join us for a special fundraiser screening of one of three episodes from Season 28 filmed at the Alaska Native Heritage Center. Presentation at the Bear Tooth Theatrepub on January 22, 2024, at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available now for $10 each at beartooththeatre.net and the Bear Tooth box office (1230 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503). Don’t delay as seats are limited.

PRICE: $10

WHEN: Monday, January 22, 2024 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bear Tooth Theatrepub – 1230 W. 27th Ave. (Anchorage)

TICKETS: Online at beartooththeatre.net and at the Bear Tooth box office while supplies last.

Make sure to watch the first two episodes of Antiques Roadshow in Alaska on Mondays, January 8 and 15, at 7 p.m. on Alaska Public Media TV or streaming on the PBS App and pbs.org after each episode airs.



And mark yourself as “Going” on our Facebook Event.

This event was made possible in part by the support of generous partners. – thank you!