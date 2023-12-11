Plane crash near Anchor Point leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Alaska State Troopers and Kenai Peninsula Borough Western Emergency Services responded to a fatal plane crash along the Sterling Highway near Anchor Point on Friday afternoon.

Responders arriving at about 1:15 p.m. Friday found Homer resident 52-year-old Kurt Stjean dead at the Piper Super Cub’s crash site, in trees near Mile 154.5 of the highway. They also found a woman on board and brought her to a local hospital to treat her injuries.

Troopers say Stjean’s family has been notified.

The following day, two National Transportation Safety Board investigators completed an onsite investigation.

Clint Johnson, chief of the safety board’s Alaska regional office, said on Sunday that they are facing delays to recover the plane wreckage due to inclement weather.

He said they will bring the plane to Anchorage, where it will be inspected in a process that typically takes 12 to 15 months.