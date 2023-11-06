Juneau seeks public testimony on flood mitigation along Mendenhall River

Property owners have already installed tons of rock to fortify the bank along River Road, just downstream the Brotherhood Bridge (Photo by Anna Canny/KTOO)

The Juneau Assembly will discuss flood mitigation along the Mendenhall River at a meeting of the committee of the whole on Monday.

In August, a severe glacial outburst flood eroded large swaths of the riverbank, destroying two homes and damaging dozens more. It was the worst outburst flood in Juneau’s history. And scientists say future floods could be even more severe.

Many residents have already set to work rebuilding eroded land and armoring the riverbank on their own. But now, the city will consider stepping in to help with bank stabilization.

The committee will present different federal funding opportunities that could help cover the cost of more bank stabilization work to protect riverside homes from future flooding.

Residents are encouraged to attend to ask questions or offer public testimony.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday in person at City Hall and remotely via Zoom.