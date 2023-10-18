Line One: Women’s health and cancer

For women who experience gynecological or breast cancer, the road back to health can be daunting. The right balance of nutrition, exercise, and supportive connection has a huge impact on health outcomes and can even mean the difference between life and death. On this Line One, Health Coach, Nurse, Life Coach, and co-founder of Wild Energized Life, Audrey Cotter, joins host Prentiss Pemberton to discuss cancer, recovery, and women’s health and wellness.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS:
- Audrey Cotter – Health coach, nurse, life coach, and co-founder of Wild Energized Life
