Estate Planning: Protecting Your Legacy – Oct. 24

Alaska Public Media invites you to attend an informational and empowering Estate Planning Seminar on Tuesday, October 24, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Z.J. Loussac Library in Anchorage. Led by attorney Nora Barlow, you will learn ways to control your financial future, protect your hard-earned savings, provide for your loved ones and be financially confident.

If you have not yet created an estate plan, you are not alone. According to the American Bar Association, approximately 64% of adults in America do not have an estate plan. Having a plan in place is important for people of any age or income status. An estate plan consists of a will or trust, an advanced health care directive and a durable power of attorney. While the basic documents are the same, each estate plan is unique because each family is unique. This seminar will explain the basic estate planning documents and then discuss how an estate plan can be tailored to a family’s particular needs and resources.

Space is limited. RSVP today by clicking here. Questions? Call 907-550-8400 or email membership@alaskapublic.org.

PRICE: Free

WHEN: Tuesday, October 24 @ 6 – 7 p.m. AKST

WHERE: Z.J. Loussac Library (3600 Denali St. in Anchorage)

ABOUT NORA BARLOW: A founding member of Barlow Anderson, LLC, Nora has over 30 years of litigation experience representing clients before administrative agencies, and the state and federal courts. Nora’s practice primarily focuses on Estate Planning, Probate, and Guardianship/Conservatorship matters. Because of Nora’s personal and professional experiences, she understands the difficulties families face as they move through the phases of life. To provide exceptional services, Nora takes the time to get to know her client’s values, priorities, and goals. Nora believes that if a client does not understand their Estate Plan, the problem lies with the attorney, and not the client. Learn more about Nora’s background at the Barlow Anderson website.