Carbon monoxide poisoning blamed for 2 of 3 deaths on Juneau boat earlier this year

The Dusty Rock in the Aurora Harbor. June 3, 2023. (Photo by Yvonne Krumrey/KTOO)

Juneau police say carbon monoxide caused two of the three deaths that happened over a three-day period on a boat anchored off Sandy Beach earlier this year.

Curtis Edwin Anderson, 51, was found dead on the Dusky Rock on May 31 by Erika Lee Judson, 34. Then, on June 3, Judson was found dead on the same boat along with Amoretta Nina Nichele Wesley, 28.

Citing information from the state medical examiner’s office, Juneau Police Department spokesperson Krag Campbell said Anderson and Wesley died of acute carbon monoxide poisoning. Although Judson was found with Wesley, the report found she died of “methamphetamine and amphetamine intoxication,” and that carbon monoxide was not a factor.

The report said methamphetamine use may have contributed to Anderson’s and Wesley’s deaths, too.

Police have not said what the source of the carbon monoxide might have been, and the Alaska Department of Health said the autopsies would not be released publicly.