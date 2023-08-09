Man accused of threatening Biden shot and killed in FBI raid in Utah

FBI officials unload the equipment as they process the home of Craig Robertson who was shot and killed by the FBI in a raid on his home this morning on August 9 in Provo, Utah. (George Frey/Getty Images)

A Utah man who was accused of making threats to President Biden was shot and killed in an FBI raid. The man also threatened New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg.

The FBI was investigating Craig Deleeuw Robertson, according to charging documents obtained by NPR. They stated that Robertson had “intent to kill, at a minimum, D.A. Bragg and President Joe Biden.”

Robertson allegedly said he needed to prepare his camouflage and sniper rifle in anticipation of Biden’s trip to Utah this week. Robertson also allegedly threatened to assassinate Bragg in a parking garage.

The White House confirmed that president was briefed on the events, but referred specific questions to the FBI.

In a statement to NPR, the FBI said it was “reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred around 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 9, 2023 in Provo, Utah.”

The incident began, the statement said, “when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at a residence. The subject is deceased. The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide.”

The charging documents, obtained by NPR, said that Robertson mentioned many other politicians, including New York Attorney General Letitia James, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.