Line One: Acupuncture

The use of acupuncture and alternative medicine techniques has greatly increased over the last several decades in the United States, particularly in the treatment of chronic pain. What are the common uses for acupuncture and herbal medicine, and how is it used in combination with Western medicine? Join host Dr Justin Clark. As he explores these topics on this episode of Line One: Your Health Connection.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Rachel Delaney – Acupuncturist, Midnight Sun Acupuncture

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



