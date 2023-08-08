Hometown, Alaska: Turkish flavors delight in Anchorage

Diners eat at Turkish Delight, an Anchorage restaurant specializing in authentic Turkish cuisine. (Katie Behnke)

Zeynep Kilic was born and raised in Turkey. A former professor of the now-defunct sociology program at the University of Alaska Anchorage, Kilic is now an accomplished film director, as well as the new owner of the recently rebranded and reopened Turkish Delight, a restaurant specializing in authentic Turkish cuisine. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we will hear about her history and relationship surrounding the food she makes and loves, and what approaches she takes for her favorite dishes.

HOST: Justin Williams



GUEST: Zeynep Kilic, Owner of Turkish Delight

