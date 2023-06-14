Man dies in custody at Ketchikan Correctional Center, 1 day after arrest

The Ketchikan Correctional Center. (From Alaska Department of Corrections)

A 43-year-old man died while in custody at Ketchikan Correctional Center earlier this week, one day after being arrested.

Alaska State Troopers say that Landon Morgan had been arrested on Saturday, for driving under the influence and refusing to take a sobriety test.

Around 6:45 p.m. Sunday night, troopers arrived at the jail after receiving word of a deceased inmate. Troopers say that jail staff found Morgan unresponsive just past 6 p.m. Correctional officers and EMS personnel tried life-saving measures but declared him dead around 6:30 p.m.

“There were no signs of foul play, and initial indications are that Morgan died from a medical issue,” according to the dispatch.

Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel wrote to KRBD it could take weeks for the results of an autopsy to come back.

Betsy Holley, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Corrections, told KRBD that Morgan received a standard medical evaluation when he arrived at the jail.

