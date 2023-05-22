State of Art: Artist Indra Arriaga Delgado releases new book examining decolonization, identity and language

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
Indra Arriaga Delgado (left) poses with choir Metztonalli from Zongolica, Mexico outside the El Calvario church, after recording a song. (Courtesy of Indra Arriaga Delgado)

Indra Arriaga Delgado’s talents can be difficult to describe. Among other things, she’s an artist, writer, filmmaker and researcher. Originally from Veracruz, Mexico her new book “Opaque Etymologies: Fifteen Moons” examines decolonization, identity, and language through art, poetry and other media. She says the project required five years of work, three languages across two countries and the collaboration of more than 30 individuals. On this episode of State of Art, we hear from her to find out more about the book and we meet artist Diane Dunn who has an exhibition at the International Gallery of Contemporary Art called “2000 Journals: Filling the Void.”



Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

