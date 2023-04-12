Service High principal placed on administrative leave amid ‘community concerns’

The Anchorage School District Education Center street sign. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage School District placed Service High School principal Allen Wardlaw on administrative leave Wednesday, according to an email sent to families.

The district has begun an “investigation into community concerns” about Wardlaw, according to the email, signed by Kersten Johnson-Struempler, the district’s senior director of secondary education. Johnson-Struempler’s message did not elaborate on the circumstances of Wardlaw’s leave.

“We understand you have many questions,” the email said. “As we work through this matter, we will provide updates in a timely manner when we can. Because this is a personnel matter, we can’t comment further at this time.”

Imtiaz Azzam, listed as one of Service High School’s assistant principals, was named acting principal, according to the email.

Representatives for the district did not immediately respond to requests for comment.