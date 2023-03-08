Line One: Resources for eating disorders in Alaska

9% of the US population will have an eating disorder in their lifetime. Anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder and several other categories affect individuals of all ages, gender and weight. Despite stereotypes in media, less than 6% of people with eating disorders are diagnosed as underweight. Join host Dr. Justin Clark as he explores the spectrum of eating disorders and the resources available in Alaska.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark, MD



GUESTS:

Dr. Christine Peat, PhD – Director of the National Center of Excellence on Eating Disorders

– Director of the National Center of Excellence on Eating Disorders Jenny Loudon, MPA – Co-Founder and Board Vice-Chair for the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance

