Line One: Mental Health Services for Transition-Aged Youth

People aged 13 to 23, referred to as transition aged youths, are when serious mental health disorders are often first discovered. Research shows that early treatment significantly decreases hospitalization and increases participation in school and employment. Many resources are now available in our community including the Power Center and Alaska Seeds of Change. In this episode of Line One, Dr Justin Clark explores these resources and much more about mental health.

Joshua Arvidson – COO, Alaska Behavioral Health

Quavon Bracken – Program Manager, POWER Center

