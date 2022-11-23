2 Anchorage students arrested after police find loaded gun

An Anchorage Police Department car outside West High School on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage police arrested two students Wednesday morning after one of them brought a loaded gun to West High School.

According to principal Ja Dorris, district staff received a report that a student had a firearm. Anchorage police went to the school and located the student.

“When officers arrived, the student passed a backpack off to another student, who attempted to walk away with the backpack,” police wrote in a news release. “Officers contacted both students and found a handgun in the backpack.”

Police say the gun was not fired and no injuries were reported. There was no indication of any threats made with the gun, according to police. The students’ parents were notified and charges were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.

It’s the second time in the last two weeks that a student has brought a gun to an Anchorage school. Last week, Mountain View Elementary principal Clare Hill notified parents that a student had brought a handgun in a backpack.

“The student displayed it to other students during PE class at the beginning of the school day,” Hill wrote in a message to families. “Our PE teacher observed the student showing the weapon to others and intervened to secure it.”

The district recently began a partnership with the BeSmart campaign to teach students and parents about safe storage of firearms.

In a message to West High families, Dorris thanked the person who first reported the student.

“This incident serves as a good reminder that if you see or hear something, say something,” Dorris wrote. “It makes a difference.”