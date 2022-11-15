In reversal, Anchorage School District leaders now recommend keeping language immersion programs

School board president Margo Bellamy at a board meeting on Oct. 4, 2022. (Katie Anastas/Alaska Public Media)

Anchorage School District administrators are no longer recommending eliminating language immersion programs as part of a plan to balance its budget.

The school board announced the decision to a crowded boardroom Tuesday night.

More than 100 people had signed up to speak at the school board meeting, many in opposition to cutting language immersion programs. School board president Margo Bellamy encouraged them to contact state legislators about the need for education funding.

“Every letter that you sent to us, every word that you were planning or are planning to say tonight, send it to our legislators,” she said.

The district offers a range of language immersion programs, including Spanish, Chinese, Russian, French and Yup’ik.

The school board is still considering a range of recommended cuts, including closing six schools, as it faces a $68 million budget deficit next year.

