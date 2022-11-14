Line One: Alzheimer’s and Dementia Information and Resources

Alzheimer’s Disease is now the 6th leading cause of death in the United
States and with our aging population, the numbers are growing. It is
estimated that 1 in 9 people over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer’s
Dementia. This brain disorder is characterized by a long, slow decline in
physical and cognitive functioning and with no effective treatment or cure,
Alzheimer’s is one of the most terrifying diagnoses a person and a family
can get. Lasting for 10 or more years, Alzheimer’s takes a tremendous toll
on the partners and children of those suffering from the unrelenting march
of this incurable and untreatable disease.
On the next Line One, Prentiss Pemberton and his guests from Azheimer’s
Resource of Alaska will discuss Information, support, and resources for
people and families living with dementia in Alaska.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS:

  • Ken Helander, project director, Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 8 p.m. AKDT

