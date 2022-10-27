NTSB asks operators to inspect Alaska’s popular Otter bush planes after Washington crash

Tourists board a Wings Airways DeHavilland DHC-3 Otter in May 2022. A similar plane operated by a Washington carrier crashed into Puget Sound in September 2022, killing all 10 aboard (Eric Stone/KRBD)

Aviation safety investigators are calling on operators of a popular Alaska bush plane to take them out of service until they can be inspected, after an Otter floatplane crashed in Washington state last month. The National Transportation Safety Board says a key component appears to have failed before the crash.

The de Havilland Canada DHC-3 Otter is a staple of Alaska aviation. The aircraft are prized for their ability to take off and land in short distances and frequently serve as island-hopping floatplanes and backcountry bush planes.

But after an Otter nosedived into Puget Sound in September, killing all 10 people aboard, the NTSB is calling on air carriers to take a close look at a part called the horizontal stabilizer actuator, also known as the trim jack. It’s part of the pitch trim control system, which adjusts the horizontal portion of the plane’s tail.

A figure showing the location and function of the horizontal stabilizer actuator. (Viking Air Limited via NTSB)

Investigators said in an update issued Monday that based on the wreckage of last month’s crash, the actuator appears to have come unscrewed before the plane crashed into the water. The NTSB said that could have caused the pilot to lose control of the plane.

“NTSB is concerned another aircraft could crash as a result of something similar if immediate action is not taken to inspect the actuator to ensure that the lock ring is in place and properly engaged to prevent unthreading of the clamp nut. The focus at this time is to ensure that the operators are aware of the issue and what needs to be done to prevent a similar accident,” NTSB spokesperson Jennifer Gabris said in a statement.

NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy told the Seattle Times that she recommended all Otters be grounded until they’re inspected. (The NTSB declined an interview request for this story.)

In a statement, NTSB spokesperson Gabris said the full board would need to vote to issue a formal recommendation to ground the fleet.

The NTSB is an investigative agency without regulatory power and doesn’t have the authority to order operators to stop flying the aircraft. That rests with the Federal Aviation Administration, which said in a statement that the aircraft’s Canadian manufacturer, Viking Air Limited, is working on a service bulletin. The agency has not yet mandated Otters be grounded.

“The FAA will take appropriate action based on the manufacturer’s service bulletin and any associated actions from the Canadian authorities,” the agency said in a statement from its public affairs office.

The horizontal stabilizer actuator clamp nut and upper end of the barrel section as found in the wreckage of an Otter that crashed into Washington’s Puget Sound in September 2022. (NTSB)

Some Alaska air carriers have responded to the call to inspect their planes. Ketchikan-based Taquan Air’s maintenance director said in a statement that the company inspected their Otters immediately after the Puget Sound crash as a precaution.

“All inspection guidance since provided by the FAA has also been completed, and we will continue to follow all safety direction identified by the NTSB and/or directed by the FAA,” Taquan Air General Manager Clark Miller said.

The president of Wings Airways in Juneau, Arne Johnson, said in a statement that the company planned to examine their five Otters’ actuators as part of a wide-ranging inspection before returning them to service next spring. The company offers seasonal flightseeing and air taxi service.

A graphic showing parts of a de Havilland Canada Otter recovered after a September 2022 crash in Washington’s Puget Sound. Recovered wreckage is shown in green, and recovered flight controls are shown in orange. (NTSB)

“We’re following the work of the NTSB and FAA in analyzing this tragic accident and will comply with whatever recommendations come from that,” Johnson said.

There have been at least 22 accidents in Alaska involving Otters since 2000, according to the NTSB’s database. Most recently, four people were seriously injured when an Otter crashed into trees as it approached a landing in Glacier Bay National Preserve in May. Other high-profile accidents involving Otters include the 2019 midair collision above George Inlet near Ketchikan that left six dead. And in 2010, former Sen. Ted Stevens was among five people who died when an Otter crashed near Dillingham.

At least 34 Otters are registered in Alaska, according to an FAA database.